ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,337.2 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZF traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

