ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 2,464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,337.2 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:ASAZF traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.85.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
