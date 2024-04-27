Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

