Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,665,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,682,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

FDIS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.53. 108,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

