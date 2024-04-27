WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.