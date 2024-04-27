Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.31 and last traded at $85.31. 27,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.