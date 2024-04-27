WD Rutherford LLC Sells 20 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE URI opened at $690.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $681.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.57.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

