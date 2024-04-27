WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.