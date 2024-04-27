TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.38.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$36.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.48. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$27.13 and a 1 year high of C$37.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

