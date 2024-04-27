Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

