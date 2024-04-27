Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $191.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $187.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PKG. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.57.

NYSE:PKG opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

