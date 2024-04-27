CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

