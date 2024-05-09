Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Evergy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 2,371,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,740. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

