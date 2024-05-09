Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.32

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 7168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $586.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

