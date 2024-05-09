Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Genie Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Genie Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 58,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,313. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
