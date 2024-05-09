Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.11. 351,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,083. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.29 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

