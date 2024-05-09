Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Trading Down 6.6 %

ABNB stock traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,800,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

