Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of EFXT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 133,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,968. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFXT

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.