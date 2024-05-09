Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.
Enerflex Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of EFXT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 133,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,968. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $629.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EFXT
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.