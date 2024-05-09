Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 9th (AFRM, AROW, ATH, CAKE, CTMX, EDIT, EMR, EVGO, FOXA, GSM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 9th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. Cormark currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$58.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

