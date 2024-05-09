GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.90

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.90 and last traded at $132.30, with a volume of 140571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

GoDaddy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

