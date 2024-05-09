Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) rose 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18. Approximately 470,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 682,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 earnings per share for the current year.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
