OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 15th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFCP stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

