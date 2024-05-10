Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 283.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

