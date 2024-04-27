Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
