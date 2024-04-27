Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

