NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

