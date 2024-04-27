NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.