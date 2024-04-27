National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NBHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

