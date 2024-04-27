Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U-Haul by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U-Haul Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UHAL opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

