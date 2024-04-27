Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $860,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $250.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.