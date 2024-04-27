Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in UiPath by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,825 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PATH opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.