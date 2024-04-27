Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.