Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,950. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,132.62%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
