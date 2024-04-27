First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

