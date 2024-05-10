Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 745,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 162.07%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

