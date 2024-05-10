Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 1,319,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,403. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

