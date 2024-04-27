Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

