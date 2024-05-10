Monero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49.35 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $49.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.04 or 0.00220131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,325.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00700236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00133393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,434,777 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

