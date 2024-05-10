B. Riley Trims Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Target Price to $8.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 459.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTHM. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Fathom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fathom

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 117,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fathom has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.