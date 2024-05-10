PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million-$81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Price Performance

PRO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 80,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,262. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

