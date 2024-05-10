TerraClassicUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.92 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $196.73 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,339,478 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,360,119 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

