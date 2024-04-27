Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67, reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million.
Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 330,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,567. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
