Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), reports. The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.32. 1,606,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.