First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 490.6% in April

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 490.6% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

