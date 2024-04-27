First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 490.6% in April

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 490.6% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
