BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 6,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

