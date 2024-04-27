Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.