Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CKSNF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
About Vesuvius
