Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 487.8% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,577,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 172.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 205,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 548,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 256,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.