Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

FAR stock opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of £23.92 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.90. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.05 ($0.16).

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.