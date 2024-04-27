Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $3,365.43 on Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,365.43 or 0.05322994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $658.52 million and $3.15 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,671 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBETH is a token that represents staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network. It allows users to participate in staking without having to lock up their ETH or run a validator node. CBETH can be traded on DeFi platforms and used as collateral for lending and borrowing. CBETH was created by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It can be used to participate in Ethereum 2.0 staking indirectly, trade on DeFi platforms, use as collateral for lending and borrowing, and enhance liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. CBETH is a wrapped token, which means that it is backed by a certain amount of ETH. When you purchase CBETH, you are essentially buying a claim to a portion of the ETH that has been staked on the Ethereum 2.0 network. You will receive staking rewards proportional to your CBETH holdings.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

