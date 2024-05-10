Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $5,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 251.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 180.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 196.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 130.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:NJUL opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

