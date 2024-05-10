Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

