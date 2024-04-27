Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,818,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 277,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 247,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $55.36. 262,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,084. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

