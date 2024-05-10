Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,536 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 286.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

